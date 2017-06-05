BIZTECH
Back to natural hair
Hair in Africa is big business, but in Nigeria concerns over the effects of many of the products is causing a return to natural products and hair.
Hair is big business in Africa, but there is a growing move back to natural looks. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2017

The black hair care industry is big business with some estimates valuing the global industry at $2.5 billion. However a greater awareness of the potential side effects has seen a move away from chemicals to natural products and natural hair in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja.

Small and medium-sized businesses are also getting involved in the development of natural products that are not damaging to hair.

TRT World'sSophia Adengo reports from Abuja in Nigeria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
