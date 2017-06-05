Germany has no choice but to begin the process of pulling its forces out of Incirlik air force base in Turkey, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday after his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the Turkish government will not allow German lawmakers to visit troops there.

Turkey has prevented German lawmakers from visiting the roughly 250 troops stationed at Incirlik as part of the US-led coalition against Daesh, saying that Berlin needs to improve its attitude first.

Turkey will maintain a ban on visits by German politicians to the key air base in its south which is used for raids against Daesh in Syria, Cavusoglu said on Monday at a joint press conference after a meeting with Gabriel in Ankara.

"At the moment a visit to the NATO base in Konya is possible, rather than Incirlik," Cavusoglu said.

The sticky asylum problem

It has also called on Berlin to extradite people who are seeking asylum in Germany and have suspected links to last July's attempted coup in Turkey.

"Those who seek asylum to escape Turkey and have been mixed up in the coup should be extradited," Cavusoglu told the news conference.

Commenting on the case of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, Cavusoglu said there was a trend in Europe for intelligence agencies to use journalists as agents.

He said Yucel's case was a matter for the courts.

"Our independent judiciary is carrying out the process. The judiciary will make the decision on Yucel," Cavusoglu said.

Yucel was arrested in February on a charge of spreading terrorist propaganda.