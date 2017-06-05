The World Bank has raised Turkey's economic growth projections for the next three years, according to its Global Economic Prospects report published on Sunday.

Turkey's economy is now expected to expand 3.5 percent in 2017, up from an estimate of three percent in January.

Last year, Turkey's economy grew by 2.9 percent, down from 6.1 percent in 2015 and 5.2 percent in 2014.

"Turkey is projected to expand by 3.5 percent in 2017, supported by accommodative fiscal policy, and by 3.9 percent in 2018, up 0.4 percentage point from previous estimate for both years, as uncertainty abates, tourism recovers, and corporate balance sheets mend," the bank said.

"A forecast upgrade for Turkey due to the faster-than-anticipated recovery after the failed [July 2016] coup attempt is offset by a downward revision in Russia due to the extension of economic sanctions," it argued.

Sanctions relaxed

Last week Russia further relaxed trade sanctions on Turkey placed in the aftermath of the downing of a Russian warplane in 2015, including sanctions in such areas as agricultural products, construction, engineering, and tourism.

The bank said the upward revision to Turkey is partially due to a reassessment of potential growth and signs of less severe effects of last year's failed coup, which left 250 people dead and around 2,200 wounded.