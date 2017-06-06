Czech government announced on Monday that it will stop taking refugees under an EU scheme to share asylum seekers who arrived in Greece and Italy, citing security concerns.

Under a plan agreed in 2015, the European Commission wants EU member states to each admit a quota from a total of 160,000 asylum seekers stuck in the two Mediterranean countries.

"Due to the aggravated security situation and the dysfunctionality of the whole system, the government approved a proposal to halt this system for the Czech Republic," Interior Minister Milan Chovanec told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

"That means the Czech Republic will not be asking for migrants to be relocated from Greece and Italy."

It will take no more before the plan expires in September, Chovanec said.

By last month, the Czech Republic has only taken in a dozen out of the 2,691 migrants set by its quota, according to news agency CTK.

Chovanec said his ministry would coordinate the defence of any EU action against the Czech Republic related to the decision.

Most of Czechs oppose taking people from Muslim countries.

Immigration is a sensitive topic in the Czech Republic as the country will hold an election in October.