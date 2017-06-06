What was the Balfour Declaration about?

The Balfour Declaration was no more than a short and vague letter dated November 2, 1917, from Britain's Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Walter Rothschild, the Zionist figurehead of the British Jewish community.

In the letter, Balfour stated that the British government "viewed with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object."

It is important to note this letter did not promise Jews a state, but a land in which they could take refuge.

Some historians argue the land of Palestine became a twice promised land after Britain offered it to the Jews.

In 1916, the British High Commissioner in Egypt, Sir Henry McMahon offered Sharif Hussein of Mecca an independent Arab state if the Arabs would help the British fight against the Ottoman Empire.

This offer, known as the Ḥussein-McMahon correspondence, remained a point of heated contention thereafter.

Palestinians argue that the Arabs were not on the losing side of Britain's war against Ottomans, and blame Britain for promising a land it did not own.

What is Zionism?

Zionism is the ideology that brought Jews back to Israel.

It was originally a movement for the re-establishment of a Jewish nation in the land of Palestine. Since Israel declared independence, the movement's mission has evolved into the development and protection of the country.

Zionism was ideologically in place in the 19th century, the time that nationalism started to rise in Europe.

In 1897, the First Zionist Congress was held in Switzerland and Zionism turned into an international political movement under Austrian-Jewish journalist Theodor Herzl.

Who was Arthur Balfour?

Arthur Balfour was a British politician who is perhaps best remembered for his strong support of Zionism.

Balfour served as prime minister for three years until 1905, and as foreign secretary from 1916 to 1919.

In 1906, Balfour had met and been impressed by Chaim Weizmann, a Russian Jewish chemist who was giving lectures at Manchester University at the time.

By inventing a new method for producing synthetic acetone from corn, Weizmann gave valuable assistance to the British munitions industry.

Acetone is essential to ammunition production. Without it, a cloud of smoke is created whenever a cannon is fired, thereby exposing the cannon's location.

At the time of the Second World War, the British munitions industry was in dire need of the chemical compound, and Weizmann's invention came to the rescue.

Some believe that the Balfour Declaration had been a reward for Weizmann's chemical assistance to the British.

Weizmann, who later became the first president of Israel, denied this claim.