A lot of harrowing footage came out of Aleppo last year, but one video in particular stood out.

Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh sat speechless and confused in the back of an ambulance, after having survived an air strike.

But, regime leader Bashar al Assad said at the time that the images were "forged."

The 24-year-old Syrian behind the camera was Mustafa Sarouti, who brushed off Assad's criticism.

"The man who has besieged and starved thousands of people, of course, he wouldn't admit hitting Omran's house, and of course he'll say that Omran is fake," Sarouti said.