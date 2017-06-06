The Trump administration gave formal notice on Tuesday that it is reviewing its participation in the UN Human Rights Council and called for reforming the body to eliminate what it called its "chronic anti-Israel bias."

The body has taken a strong position against Israel's occupation of territory seized in the 1967 Middle East war, its treatment of Palestinians, and its building of Jewish settlements.

Most countries consider the settlements, in areas the Palestinians envisage as part of an eventual independent state, illegal.

The Council's critical stance of Israel has long been a contentious issue for the United States, Israel's main ally.

Washington says the Council is stacked with opponents of Israel and boycotted it for three years under President George W. Bush before rejoining under Barack Obama in 2009.

"The United States is looking carefully at this Council and our participation in it. We see some areas for significant strengthening," Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, told the Geneva forum.