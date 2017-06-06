United States governors and businessmen are stepping in to fill the gap which US President Donald Trump intends to leave after pulling the country out of the Paris climate accord.

In Beijing, California Governor Jerry Brown and Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang on Tuesday have signed a memorandum of understanding on research, innovation, and investment to advance cooperation on low-carbon development and clean energy resources.

The government of California and China's Ministry of Science and Technology would work together on developing and commercialising know-how on carbon capture and storage, clean energy, as well as advanced information technology that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to a Tuesday statement.

California and China will cooperate on clean technology, emissions trading and other "climate-positive" opportunities, Brown said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a clean energy forum in Beijing, Brown said the threat of climate change could be more devastating than that of fascism during World War II, and that China was capable of driving world standards for automobile emissions.

Brown said the failure of leadership from the US was "only temporary," adding science and the market would be required to get past it.

In an earlier speech, Brown criticised those still "resisting reality" and said, "the world is not doing enough."

"We are on the road to a very negative and disastrous future unless we increase the tempo of change," he said.

Brown called Trump's move to abandon 2015 Paris agreement "insane."

Joint pledges by China and the US ahead of the Paris talks helped create the momentum required to secure a global agreement and included a promise by China to establish a nationwide emissions trading exchange by this year.

Brown said last week that he would discuss linking China's carbon trading platforms with California's, the biggest in the US.

Pledge to continue with Paris climate goals

Michael Bloomberg, former New York City mayor on Monday submitted a statement to the UN as over 1,000 US governors, mayors, businesses, universities and others will continue to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement.