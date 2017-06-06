WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Six-Day War as told through headlines
Six days was enough to reshape the Middle East in June 1967, with the war between Israel and its Arab neighbours. Here's how some newspapers covered it at the time.
The Six-Day War as told through headlines
Newspaper dated May 14, 1967. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

June 5- Day 1

Israel launches air attacks against Egypt, destroying most of Egyptian air force with nearly 400 aircraft out of commission. The conflict on the Egypt-Israel border spreads to other Arab states, and ground and air troops are soon deployed.

Jordan, Syria and Iraq launch air strikes on Haifa, the third largest city in Israel.

June 6- Day 2

Israel takes Gaza, Jebel Libni, and Ras el Naqeb from Egypt, while Syria fortifies its border and begins artillery fire.

Ramallah, Jenin, Ammunition Hill, North East Jerusalem, Talpiot are captured by Israel.

Jordanian forces retreat from the West Bank.

June 7- Day 3

The UN Security Council calls for ceasefire, which is rejected by Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser.

On the Syria front, fighting continues with Israel on the border of the Golan Heights. Israel captures the Old City of Jerusalem, Nablus and Jericho from Jordan.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli forces reach the Suez Canal.

Israel claims Egypt's Bir al Hasna and Al Qazima.

June 8- Day 4

A defiant Egypt eventually accepts a ceasefire. Israel captures Hebron and fighting continues on the Golan border.

Israel's hold on the West Bank is consolidated.

June 9- Day 5

An attack on the Golan Heights is ordered.

June 10- Day 6

Ceasefire in Syria is accepted. Israel takes Kuneitra and Mas'ada.

The war ends. The Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank are claimed by Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry