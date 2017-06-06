June 5- Day 1

Israel launches air attacks against Egypt, destroying most of Egyptian air force with nearly 400 aircraft out of commission. The conflict on the Egypt-Israel border spreads to other Arab states, and ground and air troops are soon deployed.

Jordan, Syria and Iraq launch air strikes on Haifa, the third largest city in Israel.

June 6- Day 2

Israel takes Gaza, Jebel Libni, and Ras el Naqeb from Egypt, while Syria fortifies its border and begins artillery fire.

Ramallah, Jenin, Ammunition Hill, North East Jerusalem, Talpiot are captured by Israel.

Jordanian forces retreat from the West Bank.

June 7- Day 3

The UN Security Council calls for ceasefire, which is rejected by Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser.

On the Syria front, fighting continues with Israel on the border of the Golan Heights. Israel captures the Old City of Jerusalem, Nablus and Jericho from Jordan.