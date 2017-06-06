WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pro-EU voters may opt for "tactical voting" in UK election
Just under half of the UK voters backed staying in the EU in last year's referendum on Brexit. They now find it difficult to choose a candidate who represent them in the upcoming UK election. "Tactical voting" may be the answer for them.
Pro-EU voters may opt for "tactical voting" in UK election
A man wears a &quot;Corbyn&quot; shirt as he and others wait for Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to speak at a general election campaign event in Birmingham, on June 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

​Just under half of the British voters backed staying in the European Union (EU) in last year's Brexit referendum.

Now it is proving extremely difficult for these voters to choose a candidate to represent them in the parliamentary election on Thursday.

It is for these undecided voters that philanthropist Gina Miller launched her "Best for Britain" initiative hours after Prime Minister Theresa May took the country by surprise in April by announcing a snap election.

"The most effective thing to do is tactical voting," Miller said.

RECOMMENDED

Voters, she argued, should cast their ballot "for the character of the individual, not the character of the party".

So what is "tactical voting"?

TRT World's Sarah Morice explains from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry