Daesh, Al Qaeda infiltrating Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon
The appearance of these groups has led to some of the most violent clashes that any refugee camp in the region has seen in years.
Smoke rises during clashes between militants and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al Hilweh camp Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon, April 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

The appearance of Daesh, Al Qaeda and other extremist groups has changed the Middle East.

Many of these groups have also made their way into some of the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

The largest and most crowded refugee camp in Lebanon, Ain al Hilweh, is home to over 120,000 refugees.

The clashes in the camp have left numerous Palestinians dead in recent months.

Lebanon's Palestinian camps mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of the Lebanese security services. Some 450,000 Palestinian refugees are living in 12 refugee camps in Lebanon.

As TRT World'sZeina Awad reports, these groups are making worse an already difficult daily reality for tens of thousands of refugees.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
