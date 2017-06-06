Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Monday called for dialogue and compromise in the Qatar crisis.

"The presidents called on all the interested sides for a dialogue in order to work out compromise decisions in the interest of preserving peace and stability in the Gulf region," the Kremlin said.

Erdogan also spoke by phone with the leaders of Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on lowering tension, Turkish presidential sources said.