British police revealed the name of the third attacker and announced they had taken another person into custody in the investigation into the London terror attack on Tuesday, a day after saying they had released without charge all 12 people arrested so far.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act at approximately 8:05 am (0705 GMT)," the police said, adding that the arrest took place in Barking, the east London suburb that has been the focus of police raids since Saturday's attack.

More details were not immediately available.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from London.

Late on Sunday, three attackers drove south across London Bridge, mowing down pedestrians before stabbing bystanders in the nearby Borough Market area.

The attacks that came less than a week before parliamentary elections left seven dead, including foreign nationals, and dozens injured. At least 18 were reported to be in critical condition.