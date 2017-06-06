A bomb blast has killed at least seven people and wounded 15 others outside a mosque in Afghanistan's western city of Herat on Tuesday, said Afghan police.

Local media reports put the death toll at 10.

Abdul AhadWalizada, spokesman for the Herat police, said the bomb went off as people made their way to the mosque for prayers.

Officials said the explosives were hidden in a motorcycle left in a parking area outside the JamaMasjid, a large mosque dating from the 12th century.

They feared the death toll could rise.

Near the border with Iran, Herat is one of Afghanistan's largest cities.

Rocket hits Indian diplomatic compound

In another incident of violence, a rocket struck an Indian diplomatic compound in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, police said, adding no one was injured in the attack.