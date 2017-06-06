WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghan president says death toll tops 150 in May 31 Kabul blast
The truck bomb which detonated in the heart of Afghanistan's capital city is now the deadliest attack in Kabul since the ouster of the Taliban in 2001.
Afghan president says death toll tops 150 in May 31 Kabul blast
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

The death toll from the May 31 tanker bomb attack in Kabul has passed 150 people, President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday, making it the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since the ouster of the Taliban in 2001.

The blast occurred when a sewage tanker packed with what Ghani called "military-grade" explosives was detonated at the entrance to a fortified area of the city, including government buildings and foreign embassies.

"We were not the only targets, the entire diplomatic community was the target of this attack," Ghani told foreign diplomats gathered for a conference in Kabul.

Previous official estimates had put the death toll at about 90, with more than 460 wounded.

RECOMMENDED

All of those killed were Afghans, and Ghani paid specific homage to 13 policemen who stopped the truck as it tried to enter the fortified district and were killed in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which sparked violent anti-government protests.

Several protesters were killed in clashes with police on Friday. At least a dozen people were killed when suicide bombers attacked the funeral for one of the dead protesters on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry