The death toll from the May 31 tanker bomb attack in Kabul has passed 150 people, President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday, making it the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since the ouster of the Taliban in 2001.

The blast occurred when a sewage tanker packed with what Ghani called "military-grade" explosives was detonated at the entrance to a fortified area of the city, including government buildings and foreign embassies.

"We were not the only targets, the entire diplomatic community was the target of this attack," Ghani told foreign diplomats gathered for a conference in Kabul.

Previous official estimates had put the death toll at about 90, with more than 460 wounded.