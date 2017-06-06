Panic has gripped the Middle East. And, for once, it has little to do with Daesh, Al Qaeda or Israel.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, boycotted Qatar on Monday morning, severing diplomatic ties and asking Qatari citizens to leave their borders within a fortnight.

Later, Yemen and the Maldives mirrored the move against Qatar.

The boycott is not only diplomatic. It's also economic: Qatar Airways is barred from entering the air space of the estranged Gulf nations. The naval waters have also been closed for Qatar.

The tussle is rooted in the early 1990s but after decades of friendly calm it resurfaced with the popular uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa, where the foreign policy of Saudi Arabia often mismatched with Qatar's.

Qatar has also tried to resist Saudi-led counterrevolutionary moves after the Arab uprising.

A similar diplomatic row between the two energy-rich nations erupted in 2014, when Doha attempted to take a different foreign policy approach toward Egypt – one which wasn't aligned with Saudi Arabia's and other Gulf allies'.

The country-wise breakdown of the crisis:

Egypt

In 2014, former army chief Abdel Fattah el Sisi won the presidential election by a landslide.

Sisi had led a coup the previous year and toppled the democratically elected government of Mohamed Morsi, the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, a populist movement with strong religious undertones.

Saudi Arabia, where powerful monarchs have held sway for decades, bitterly opposed the Muslim Brotherhood, along with its close allies, UAE and Bahrain.

The Brotherhood's aim is to end military dictatorships and decades-old monarchies, and they use democracy as a tool to make political gains.

Most of the Gulf states view the Brotherhood suspiciously and have carried out several crackdowns against its members. In 2013, the UAE arrested 11 Egyptians, accusing them of recruiting people into the organisation.

Contrary to other Gulf countries, Qatar backed the Brotherhood to the point that it made Sisi's government repay billions of dollars of aid, which the country had given to the ousted Morsi administration.

By then, Riyadh was already displeased with Qatar and the Arab uprising in 2011 that saw strongmen being replaced by elected representatives in Tunisia and Egypt. Now Qatar giving a cold-shoulder to Sisi embittered Saudi leaders further.

As a result, Saudi Arabia and the UAE called back their ambassadors for several months.

Tunisia

When protests swept through North Africa and the Middle East in late 2010 and early 2011, Al Jazeera, Qatar's state-broadcaster, reported the events relentlessly.

After a long time, Tunisian dictator Zine el Abidine Ben Ali was forced out of power. He fled to Saudi Arabia and the new Tunisian government has since been asking for his extradition.