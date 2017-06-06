Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued an ultimatum to the Taliban on Tuesday, warning them to embrace peace or "face consequences" after announcing that the death toll from last week's devastating truck bombing had crossed 150.

Ghani has come under mounting criticism over the bombing, the deadliest in Kabul since 2001, with protests and deadly street clashes roiling the Afghan capital as people incensed by spiralling insecurity call for his government's resignation.

Ghani said at the conference that if the Taliban did not begin negotiations soon, he would seek new sanctions against the group as a sponsor of terrorism.

"We are offering a chance for peace but this is not an open-ended offer," Ghani said.

"Time is running out ... this is the last chance: take it or face consequences."

Response to peace conference

The conference, called the "Kabul Process", aims to set the stage for peace talks and clinch an international pact to end "cross-border terrorism."

Hours after Ghani's statement, a bomb blast on Tuesday killed at least seven people in Herat, Afghan police said. Another 15 were wounded in the bombing which took place outside a mosque in the western city. Local media said 10 people were killed

Also on Tuesday, a rocket was fired at what unidentified insurgents claimed was NATO's headquarters. Instead, it landed inside Indian Ambassador Manpreet Vohra's residence in Kabul; no one was hurt.

Separately, an explosion was also heard in the Shash Darak area of the city.

Bringing the Taliban to the table