At least 12 people were killed in two attacks in Iran's capital Tehran on Wednesday morning, with another 39 wounded, officials said.

The assaults, targeting parliament and the shrine of the Republic's revered founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, took place less than a month after the re-election of President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate.

Daesh has claimed the attacks, the first of which saw at least four assailants storm parliament. The attackers were killed in an hours-long stand-off with security forces. The shooting incident is now over, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The attackers, who were dressed as women, entered parliament's main gate and opened fire, Iran's Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"One of the attackers in the parliament was shot dead, and one detonated a suicide vest," he added.

One of the attackers blew himself up on the fourth floor of the parliament office building as a stand-off with police continued for several hours.

Four people were taken hostage on the upper floors of the building, Tasnim news agency quoted sources on the ground as saying.