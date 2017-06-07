Disabled dogs in Taiwan have a chance at walking and even running again since a pet enthusiast has designed wheelchairs for the canines in the southern city of Tainan.

A 40-year-old machine operator, Pan Chieh, decided to make dog wheelchairs himself after a friend who rescued an injured stray dog was charged by the animal hospital for the expensive wheelchair.

"The first dog recovered completely after using the wheelchair, which gave me a lot of confidence," Pan said.

The material cost for one wheelchair is about 1,000 TWD ($30), less than one-third the price of commercially available models, according to Pan.

Pan said he has been making wheelchairs for dogs and cats ever since, starting with heavy wooden models and finally arriving at the current cost-effective water pipe design.