WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon left with little hope
Palestinians in Lebanon live in cramped camps scattered across the country in abject poverty and are banned from working as well as owning property.
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon left with little hope
A boy walks by graffiti of the Palestinian flags with Arabic reads: &quot;The flag is four colors that shine on the face of the sun&quot; in the Bourj al Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, May 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

This month marks 50 years since the 1967 war when Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The occupation of Palestinian territories remains a major issue in the Middle East today.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says it has "imposed a heavy humanitarian and development burden on the Palestinian people."

Palestinians make up the third-largest refugee population in the world with more than five million registered as refugees across the Arab world.

RECOMMENDED

Up to 520,000 Palestinian refugees are registered in Syria's Yarmouk camp and more than two million are displaced in Jordan.

In Lebanon, they make up 10 percent of the total population and live in camps scattered across the country.

TRT World'sZeina Awad reports from Bourj Al Baraj-neh refugee camp.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba