A mass hunger strike - that ended in late May - helped expose the conditions facing Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Around 1,500 Palestinian prisoners took part in the hunger strike - which lasted for 40 days.

"I joined because the living conditions were really bad, we want it to be better," said 20-year-old Saad Duweikat, who has only just ended a 38-day hunger strike after being released from three-and-a-half-years imprisonment in an Israeli jail.