South Korea has imposed a temporary nationwide ban on poultry transportation on Wednesday as it struggles to contain a fresh outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 virus, which has led to the slaughter of some 190,000 birds.

The first case in this outbreak of the virus was confirmed in the southern island of Jeju on June 2. At least four more cases have been confirmed in different locations across the country.

Seoul raised the national bird flu alert to its highest level on Tuesday, and ordered the culling of more than 180,000 chickens, ducks and other birds, the agriculture ministry said.

"We hope that the outbreak will be contained soon with the bird flu alert raised to the top 'grave' level," a ministry official said.

