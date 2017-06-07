The US capital will grind to a halt on Thursday, eyes will be glued to computer and television screens as sacked FBI chief James Comey testifies in Washington about whether President Donald Trump pressured him to halt a probe into an adviser's links to Russia.

Comey's highly anticipated appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee could be a turning point in a controversy that has rocked Trump's young administration.

Comey is the star witness in the investigation of alleged Russian election meddling last year, with the possible collusion of the Trump campaign. The allegations have drawn comparisons to the 1970s Watergate scandal that brought down then-president Richard Nixon.

The former FBI director was given the go-ahead to deliver potentially explosive testimony after the White House announced it would not use its executive privilege to block his appearance, less than a month after he was controversially sacked by the president.

Comey is expected to dispute Trump's claim that Comey told him multiple times that he was not under investigation by the FBI, CNN reported sources familiar with Comey's thinking as saying.

Trump himself weighed in on Tuesday, even as the revelations could spell more bad news for his troubled administration.

"I wish him luck," Trump said, when asked in a meeting with Republican leaders whether he had a message for the former FBI chief.

With Capitol Hill abuzz, at least two Washington bars were set to open their doors before the hearing's 10:00 am (1400 GMT) start for Washingtonians wanting to tune in live.

"I just hope he tells everything he can," the Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer said.

"The American people, on a subject as serious as this, are entitled to the whole truth and nothing but."

A warm-up act of sorts came Wednesday, when the same committee heard from Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, National Security Agency (NSA) head Mike Rogers, interim FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Adding to the drama, a top-secret NSA report –leaked to online news outlet The Intercept – shows that hackers from Russian military intelligence repeatedly tried to break into US voting systems before last year's presidential election.

Keen to crack down on leaks, the Trump administration quickly announced the arrest of a 25-year-old intelligence contractor on charges of violating the Espionage Act.

"Don't leave me alone with Trump"

Comey's testimony will be his first public remarks since Trump summarily fired him on May 9.

The dismissal – a stunning move by any measure – came as the FBI is probing possible collusion between his campaign team and Russia, which US intelligence agencies concluded sought to tilt the election in the Republican's favour.

Comey is said to have written detailed notes about three conversations he had with Trump, which reportedly document the president's efforts to get the FBI to ease the investigation's focus on former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Timesreported on Wednesday that Comey approached Attorney General Jeff Sessions and said that that he did not want to be left alone with Trump again, after Trump asked Comey to end his investigation into Flynn in February.

Comey did not give a reason as to why he didn't want to be left alone with the president.