The attack on a French police officer outside Paris' famed Notre Dame Cathedral by a hammer-wielding man on Tuesday was an "isolated act," government spokesperson Christophe Castaner said on Wednesday. However, the country has created a new umbrella counterterrorism task force with all intelligence agencies.

Speaking to France's commercial radio network RTL on Tuesday, Castaner shared the results of the initial investigation and said that the attacker did not show "any sign of radicalisation."

The suspected assailant wielding a hammer attacked a police officer guarding Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, crying "This is for Syria!" before being shot and wounded by other officers.

Dozens of armed police sealed off the area and put the Gothic cathedral into lockdown with nearly 1,000 tourists and worshippers inside.

Former US ambassador to the UN Nancy Soderberg was among the people who were trapped inside the cathedral.

Identity of assailant

Documents found on the attacker identified him as a 40-year-old Algerian who was a doctoral student in information science at a university in the east of France, according to a source close to the investigation.

The suspect claimed to be a "soldier of the caliphate" of Daesh after the attack, the source said.

Castaner said the attacker was not known by the police before the incident, adding that it "is very difficult to anticipate" attacks when they were staged by people who were not on the police radar.

New counterterrorism measures