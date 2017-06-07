A third French citizen has died following Saturday's attack on London Bridge, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll to eight.

"We have had the latest toll confirmed this morning, which is three people dead and eight injured on the French side," said Macron, who was speaking during a joint news conference with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

British police hunting for a Frenchman missing since Saturday's attack said earlier that they had found a body in the River Thames.

The police said the formal identification of the body had not yet taken place but that the family of the missing Frenchman, 45-year-old Xavier Thomas, had been informed of the discovery.

"Detectives investigating the terrorist attack in London Bridge on Saturday, 3 June, can confirm the number of people that were killed as a result of the attack is now eight," a spokesman said.