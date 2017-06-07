Twin brothers Frank and Patrik Riklin and their partner Daniel Charbonnier have created a conceptual art project, the "zero-star" hotel, to provide unobstructed views of Switzerland's majestic landscape.

It aims to explode traditional approaches to hospitality in the wealthy country known for its luxurious top-star mountain and lakeside resorts.

"Our artistic perspective is to go in the other direction. There is freedom in the zero to define luxury anew," Frank Riklin said of the minimalist project that opens on Friday in the rolling hills of the Appenzell region near Sankt Gallen.

"We are very consciously mixing up the system to create a new reality."

As art lovers vie for a night under the stars, this year's offering is nearly sold out after more than 1,300 requests for reservations from people as far afield as the US, Australia, and Africa.

But traditional Swiss hoteliers are not great fans of the project that stands normal customs on their head, said Riklin.