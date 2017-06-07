POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Madrid and Baku bid to host 2019 Champions League final
The new home of Atletico Madrid and the Olympic stadium in the capital of Azerbaijan will compete for the right to stage the showpiece match in the continent's top club competition.
Madrid and Baku bid to host 2019 Champions League final
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

Madrid and Baku are the two cities bidding to host the 2019 Champions League final, European football's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The new home of Atletico Madrid and the Olympic stadium in the capital of Azerbaijan will compete for the right to stage the showpiece match in the continent's top club competition.

The two countries also hope to host the Europa League, with Sevilla's Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan put forward along with the same Baku venue and the Besiktas Arena in Istanbul, Turkey.

RECOMMENDED

A decision on the venue will be made by UEFA's Executive Committee on September 21.

The 2018 Champions League final will be hosted in Kiev, Ukraine and the Europa League showpiece in Lyon, France.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry