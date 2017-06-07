Madrid and Baku are the two cities bidding to host the 2019 Champions League final, European football's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The new home of Atletico Madrid and the Olympic stadium in the capital of Azerbaijan will compete for the right to stage the showpiece match in the continent's top club competition.

The two countries also hope to host the Europa League, with Sevilla's Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan put forward along with the same Baku venue and the Besiktas Arena in Istanbul, Turkey.