The Philippines army is in the middle of one of its largest ever military campaigns.

It is fighting against a militant group that has pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Nearly 200 people have been killed so far, and more than 170,000 have fled their homes.

Officials have said that among the several hundred militants who seized the town on May 23 there were about 40 foreigners from neighbouring Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as India, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Chechnya.