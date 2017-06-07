Political insurgency isn't the only struggle Venezuelans are dealing with.

Many people continue the fight to get through each day with the little amount of resources they have.

Currency controls that cripple imports, as well as ailing local farms, have left many supermarket shelves empty.

Children begging in front of bakeries, restaurants, or markets are now a common sight, while more and more people are salvaging food from the trash. Many in the middle class have had to cut back on meat or vegetables and instead get by on cheaper starches.