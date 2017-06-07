WORLD
1 MIN READ
Election shows old tensions are never far away in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland voted overwhelmingly to stay in the European Union during the Brexit vote, but now finds itself facing life outside the EU.
Election shows old tensions are never far away in Northern Ireland
A woman walks past a nationalist mural on the Falls Road, a Nationalist area of Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

The United Kingdom goes to the polls for a general election on Thursday, but the situation is complicated in Northern Ireland due to Britain's Brexit vote.

The vote to leave the European Union has raised the stakes in the long and divisive dispute over the status of Northern Ireland.

Debates between the Unionists, who want to remain within the United Kingdom and Nationalists who want to unite with Ireland have come to the forefront once again.

RECOMMENDED

And the old tensions are never too far away.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba