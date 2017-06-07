CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Bill Cosby's accuser admits to calling him several times after assault
On the third day of the trial, Bill Cosby's accuser was grilled over the numerous phone calls she made to him after he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Bill Cosby's accuser admits to calling him several times after assault
Andrea Constand, the woman who has accused comedian Bill Cosby of sexual assault, arrives at court. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

The woman accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault acknowledged on Wednesday that she called the comedian dozens of times in the months after the incident, including multiple calls on Valentine's Day, but batted away suggestions of romance.

The admission came as Cosby's lawyers worked to undermine the account of Andrea Constand, who says the entertainer drugged and abused her at his Philadelphia-area home in January 2004.

Cosby has faced allegations of sexual assault from dozens of women, though Constand's accusation is the only one to lead to criminal charges.

The 79-year-old entertainer, once known as "America's dad" for his role in the 1980s hit television series The Cosby Show, has denied all wrongdoing.

Constand, a former women's basketball coach at Cosby's alma mater, Temple University, told jurors in Philadelphia suburb Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday that Cosby gave her unidentified pills at his home that left her "frozen" and unable to resist as he sexually assaulted her on his couch.

Cosby pursued

Defence attorney Angela Agrusa on Wednesday walked Constand through a series of phone records in an effort to suggest that Constand pursued Cosby even after the incident in question.

"You knew Mr. Cosby was married, right?" Agrusa asked.

"Yes," Constand replied.

Agrusa also attempted to portray earlier encounters between Constand and Cosby as romantic, including a private dinner on his couch in front of a fire, with incense burning in the room.

RECOMMENDED

"The room was dark, and there was a nice mood in the room, correct?" she said.

"I don't know what that means," Constand answered.

Agrusa has also focused on several discrepancies in a series of police interviews Constand gave in 2005 when she first reported the crime, including shifting estimates of when the assault actually occurred.

After Cosby's money

Agrusa grilled Constand on phone calls she made to a half-dozen lawyers, starting on the same day she reported the incident to police, in an effort to show Constand was after Cosby's money.

Constand has testified that she felt she needed a lawyer to offer her advice, not necessarily to file a lawsuit.

Constand did file a lawsuit in 2005 shortly after prosecutors initially decided not to bring a case against Cosby. The lawsuit was settled in 2006 for an undisclosed sum.

The criminal case was reopened in 2015 after a judge unsealed Cosby's civil deposition, in which the entertainer admitted to having given sedatives to young women he was romantically interested in.

Usually in sexual assault cases, the victim is not named, but Constand has permitted herself to be identified and named.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry