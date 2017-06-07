As the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) final push against Daesh in Raqqa continued on Wednesday, a day after they made their first incursion inside the terrorist group's de facto Syrian capital, Turkey warned the US against mistaking the group as an ally.

"Those who justify terrorist organisations for the sake of their regional policies by depicting them as militia, instead of taking a decisive stance, will soon realise they made a vital mistake," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has been critical of the US decision to arm and fight alongside the SDF, which is dominated by the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, which is a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a group listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.

Difficulties in dislodging Daesh

Daesh captured Raqqa from rebel groups in 2014 and have used it as an operations base to plan attacks in the West.

An SDF spokesperson on Tuesday said the assault to retake Raqqa had begun from the north, east and west of the city.

Turkey's prime minister said any threat to the country would be instantly countered.

"We will never allow any issue to pose an internal threat to Turkey. If we face any … threat to our security from Raqqa or any point in that region, we instantly give the required response," Binali Yildirim said on news of the SDF operation to drive Daesh from Raqqa.

"Despite all of our warnings… our ally and friend the United States unfortunately cooperated with terrorist groups with the idea that they would demolish another terror group.

Turkey has called on the US to abandon its support for the SDF and throw its weight behind the Free Syrian Army which Ankara supports in the north of the country and for the Raqqa operation.

Strikes against pro-Assad forces