LONDON –It was the Saturday before the election, and Londoners were enjoying the warmth of an early summer evening. Many were drinking to try to forget politics, for a little while.

Just before 10:00pm, three men ploughed a white van into busy crowds crossing London Bridge, then drew knives and ran into the crowded streets of nearby Borough Market, a buzzing nightspot of narrow alleys filled with busy bars and restaurants. In some bars, patrons fought the attackers off with bar stools and threw pint glasses at them, according to eyewitnesses.

Seven people were killed, and 48 more injured, before police officers found and shot the attackers. Campaigning was halted for a day in honour of the victims. When Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn resumed his work on Sunday evening, it was with a renewed sense of urgency. Over the past decade the Conservative party had cut 20,000 police officers, Corbyn said; he pledged to put 10,000 back on the streets, and to give the police authority to "use whatever force is necessary."

If his statement seems odd coming from a candidate from the left wing of British politics, rather than from the Conservatives, who traditionally style themselves the party of law and order, it fits in well with everything that's happened in this topsy-turvy campaign.

This election was never supposed to happen. The last one was just two years ago, in May 2015. The intervening 24 months contained the earthquake upset of the Brexit referendum and the chaos that followed it, as both the ruling Conservative Party and the Labour opposition went through bitterly-fought leadership contests.

Theresa May, who succeeded David Cameron as prime minister after his post-referendum resignation, stated categorically on eight separate occasions that there would be no snap election – as recently as March, a spokesperson said: "There isn't going to be one. It isn't going to happen." Just 28 days later, May called the election. A BBC video of a Bristol woman learning of the election went immediately viral, as she seemed to speak for an entire nation sick of politics.

"You're joking," she says in dismay. "Not another one."

When May announced the election, on April 18, the Tories had a commanding lead. In a YouGov voting intentions poll the day before the announcement was made, 44 percent said they would vote Conservative, compared to just 23 percent for Labour. May thought she saw an opportunity to win an easy electoral victory, increase her parliamentary majority, and silence her opponents.

The Labour party was in poor shape. While the Tories got all of their infighting finished within weeks of the referendum, Labour had spent the year since the referendum mired in a very public civil war. Its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is a maverick figure who won leadership in 2015 after an insurgent grassroots campaign.

An unapologetic socialist, and long-serving back bench MP, everything Corbyn stands for is in stark contrast with the centrist "New Labour" approach of Tony Blair. He has an anti-internationalist bent, too, and despite his position on the Remain campaign, many came to believe that Corbyn supported Leave and may have even acted to sabotage the campaign.

Almost the entire shadow cabinet resigned in the days after the referendum and a vote of no confidence in Corbyn among his MPs triggered a second leadership election. Corbyn easily won, but it was an embarrassing spectacle. The campaign slogan May chose when she called this election, and has been repeating robotically since April – "strong and stable leadership" – was designed as a direct jibe at the Labour party's weakness and instability.

"The whole election was called ostensibly for Brexit," said Dan Roberts, Brexit correspondent for the Guardian newspaper. "May's wanted to bolster her majority so she would be in a strong negotiating position. And so she tried to make it all about Brexit – but it's largely failed."

The campaign was marred by two terror attacks – one in London, and one in Manchester – and May broke the campaign truce just hours after the London Bridge attack, leading to accusations that she was politicising the tragedy. Counter-attacks on May's behalf by Britain's right-leaning tabloid press, especially the rabidly conservative Daily Mail, to paint Corbyn as a terrorist sympathiser have not rung true, and have allowed Corbyn to use a tactic that served Donald Trump well in last year's US election: striking out at the "mainstream media."