Amal Clooney on Tuesday gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives.

Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield said in an email.

He added cheekily, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Amal, 39, and the 56-year-old Oscar-winning star of films like Ocean's Eleven and Three Kings married in Italy in 2014, making them one of the world's biggest celebrity couples.

Rosenfield did not say where the twins were born, but the couple appear to have been spending much of their time recently in England, where they have one of several homes.

The couple adopted a low profile during the pregnancy, keeping the news private for months before it was confirmed in February by the actor's close friend, Matt Damon.