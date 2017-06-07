Fired FBI director James Comey confirmed on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump urged him to drop a probe into his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

In a statement released on the eve of his testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Comey said Trump raised the sensitive FBI probe into Russian meddling in the US election in multiple discussions, leaving him deeply uneasy over whether the president was attempting to interfere.

"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy," Comey quoted Trump as telling him on February 14 as they sat alone together in the Oval Office.

"I had understood the president to be requesting that we drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with his false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December," added Comey, who was fired by the US president early last month.

Loyalty demanded

Comey also said Trump demanded he pledge his loyalty in a White House meeting on January 27, just days after he took office under the cloud of allegations that Russia's interference helped him win election.

In that meeting, Trump asked him if he wanted to stay in his job.

Comey said he told Trump he was not "'reliable' in the way politicians use that word, but he could always count on me to tell him the truth."

"The president said, 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.' I didn't move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed," Comey said.