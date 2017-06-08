WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britons head to the polls
Polls have opened in Britain as voters choose whether they want the Conservative or Labour party to lead them.
Britons head to the polls
There are around 47 million registered voters. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

Britain is going to the polls on Thursday to vote on a snap general election called by Prime Minister Theresa May.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more from London.

Polling stations, many located in schools and community centres, opened at 7:00am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10:00pm (2100 GMT), with 46.9 million registered voters electing a total of 650 MPs to parliament.

Pollsters will decide between the Conservative and Labour party but the smaller pro-European Liberal Democrats and the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party (UKIP) are also running for seats.

A parliament is elected for a maximum of five years, meaning the next general election must be held by June 2022 at the latest.

RECOMMENDED

An exit poll will give an indication of the outcome, although final results will not emerge until early Friday.

Voting

There are around 47 million registered voters.

British, Irish and Commonwealth residents aged 18 and over can vote, plus British citizens living abroad who have been registered to vote in the UK within the last 15 years.

Citizens must register to vote and voting is not compulsory.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal