Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan this month, including one community of indigenous Mexican Muslims in the jungles of Central America.

In the heart of the state of Chiapas on Mexico's border with Guatemala, a small and much-persecuted group of Tzotzil Mayans is celebrating its 22nd Ramadan.

This community of 600 Muslims lives in San Cristobal de las Casas, a town with deep Roman Catholic roots.

"People here cannot understand why we fast, and most have preconceived notions of what Islam is," says Ibrahim Chechef, the world's first Mayan Imam.