Since its inception over two decades ago, the Al Jazeera news network has been at the centre of tiny Qatar's efforts to challenge Saudi Arabia hegemony over the Arab-speaking world.

As a teenager growing up in Morocco, Tarek Cherkaoui watched the US warplanes bomb Saddam Hussein's Iraq in 1991 through the lens of the US news channel CNN, the only major broadcaster covering the conflict.

Years later in 2003, he saw another war in Iraq but this time Arab media outlets relayed the news. Cherkaoui has been interested in media ever since.

Cherkaoui, who has a PhD in Media and Communications from Auckland University, is author of the book The News Media At War: The Clash of Western and Arab Networks in the Middle East. He currently works at Georgetown University in Qatar.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut off diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar in a growing rift over foreign policy issues. Once again, Al Jazeera has invited the wrath of Arab monarchs and dictators.

Is Al Jazeera one of the reasons for Qatar's isolation?

TAREK CHERKAOUI: The concept of Al Jazeera was not the fruit of thinking in Qatar. As a matter of fact, it was the result of a media organisation called Orbit that Saudi Arabia wanted to launch along with the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) in 1993.

But the idea was cancelled after the BBC aired some controversial news about the Saudi royal family.

The BBC had already trained many journalists. They were just ready to embark on something when the project was cancelled.

Qatar's leadership saw an opportunity and asked those same journalists to come and work for its own news organisation called Al Jazeera. So you can see that from day one there was a rivalry between Qatar and Saudi Arabia on the project itself.

Was Al Jazeera part of Qatar's desire to exert its own influence in the Arab world?

TC: Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Qatar was basically a vassal state of Saudi Arabia. Doha's foreign policy was what Riyadh decided. That changed when Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani came to power [in a bloodless coup in 1995]. Qatar decided to look beyond Saudi Arabia to whatever suited its national interest.

So Al Jazeera was one of the many projects started at the time. There were also educational and cultural components to that transformation. It was a multilayer project which aspired to give Qatar a high standing among nations.

This independence in the foreign policy was not appreciated by Saudi Arabia. I think Qatar saw that Saudi Arabia wasn't progressing. Riyadh was stagnant, rigid, with a poor educational system and there was no attempt at modernisation in the technological area.

Was there more behind Al Jazeera's establishment?

TC: As an independent state, Qatar was under tremendous pressure by its neighbours. For instance, there was an attempted coup in late 1995 and early 1996 that was supported by Saudi Arabia and the UAE [The coup was aimed at replacing Hamad with his more subservient father].

That covert action provoked a reaction from the Qatari state to secure its own security.

How did Al Jazeera become most popular media outlet in the Arab world?

TC: Simply because it followed proper journalistic standards. It was a unique Arab news outlet, which provided analysis based on fact, and corroborated evidence and actually reported on things happening on the ground.

It was not like other news organisations that merely replicated what the rulers wanted to say. For the first time Arabs had access to people who could say things that were different from the official line.