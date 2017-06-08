Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said on Thursday that it was under a widescale cyber attack which had targeted "all systems", according to a statement released on social media by the broadcaster.

"These attempts are gaining intensity and taking various forms. However, the platforms have not been compromised," the Doha-based broadcaster said on its website.

Following the initial reports of a cyber attack, some viewers in the region said that they could no longer receive Al Jazeera television.

Meanwhile, Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts.

TRT World spoke to the network's Jamal Elshayyal in Doha.

Cyber attack amid soaring tensions

Al Jazeera, one of the largest news organisations in the world, has long been a source of conflict between Qatar and its neighbours, who accuse the broadcaster of bias and fomenting trouble in the region - a charge the broadcaster denies.

The cyber attack comes during a time of heightened tensions in the Gulf, which has seen Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and other allies cut ties with Qatar.