Philippine military go house-to-house in fight for Marawi
The military says that rebel fighters are penned into a built-up area of the city. Troops have been clearing houses that the militants used as sniper positions for the past two weeks.
A joint police and military house-to-house search in Marawi City, Philippines, June 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
June 8, 2017

The Philippines military continues to battle militants in some parts of Marawi City on southern Mindanao island.

In areas that have been secured, soldiers are searching for booby traps.

The offensive to take back the city from pro-Daesh Maute militants has been going on for more than two weeks.

Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 170,000 have been forced from their homes.

The battle for Marawi has raised concerns that Daesh could attempt to build a regional base on Mindanao. From there it could threaten the rest of the Philippines, and neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from near the front line.

