At least 10,000 people were evacuated from their homes as fires continues to ravage South Africa's Western Cape region on Thursday, fanned by a ferocious winter storm.

Knysna, a town of 77,000 people 500 km east of Cape Town on South Africa's famed Garden Route, was worst hit as firefighters battled to quell 26 fires along the tourist trail.

High winds from a storm that claimed eight lives as it battered the Western Cape region have caused the blaze to spread rapidly.

The heavy winter storm, which made landfall on Tuesday, damaged buildings, felled trees, left 46,000 homes without electricity and caused travel chaos as flights and rail services were hit by gale force winds and flooding.

Colin Deiner, the chief director of the Western Cape's fire service, told a local radio stationthat at least 150 structures had been destroyed.

Local officials are now considering calling on the air force to help extinguish the blazes.

Air power needed

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille toldanother radio station, "What we need is air power – water-bombing, and helicopters to see which areas are affected and who needs to be evacuated."