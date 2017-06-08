This question originally appeared on Quora: Are all conversations in the Oval Office recorded?Answer by Taylor Griffin, Former US Treasury and White House staff. Consultant. Recovering politician.

No, conversations in the Oval Office are generally not recorded. However, note takers may be present in important meetings, especially those with foreign leaders.

Presidents could choose to bug themselves if they like, but as Richard Nixon demonstrated for the ages, it's not such a good idea. No one is infallible. A complete record of every utterance of even the most virtuous president is bound to include something unflattering.