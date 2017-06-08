The first recreational pot market in the US was set Thursday to notch another marijuana first when Colorado approves using marijuana taxes to fund police efforts to crack down on illegal growing operations.

A measure scheduled to be signed into law by Govenor John Hickenlooper sets aside nearly $6 million a year in Colorado marijuana tax revenue to reimburse police for investigating blackmarket marijuana activity that authorities say has increased since the state legalised recreational marijuana in 2012.

The fund was backed by police groups who complain that marijuana legalisation has attracted illicit marijuana growers along with legal ones.

The bill was also backed by Colorado's nascent marijuana industry amid complaints that illegal growing operations undercut prices of pot grown legally and give legalisation a bad name.

Local law enforcement

Oregon sets aside 20 percent of its pot taxes for "local law enforcement" in cities and counties, plus another 15 percent for state police. But Oregon does not direct police to use that money to investigate black-market pot operations.

Colorado's fund is the first in any state designated to specifically combat the black market. Colorado gave law enforcement about $1.7 million last year for other marijuana-related enforcement activities, such as training officers to spot stoned drivers.

The blackmarket grants are aimed at rural communities, where there may be no pot dispensaries and no local tax benefit from legalisation.

Rural communities have also attracted some high-profile illicit drug operators accused of trying to exploit Colorado's pot law to produce marijuana for sale out of state. The small towns where this has happened have limited police resources and their officials have said they cannot thorough investigate some sprawling marijuana growing operations.

"An investigation like this can be very time-consuming and expensive," said Michael Phibbs, head of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police.

