WORLD
1 MIN READ
Qatar calls allegations that it supports extremists "baseless"
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with the small Gulf Arab state on Monday, accusing it of supporting extremists and their arch-adversary Iran - charges Qatar calls baseless.
Qatar calls allegations that it supports extremists "baseless"
Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speaks to reporters in Doha, Qatar, June 8, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

Several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have severed relations with Qatar, accusing it of financing extremist groups. But Doha denies the accusations.

The Qatari foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, said no country has the right to intervene in Doha's foreign policy.

He added that Qatar had not yet been presented with a list of demands by countries that cut off diplomatic and transport ties, but insisted the matter be solved peacefully.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sIolo Ap Dafydd reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions