WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian villagers trapped by "apartheid wall"
Hizma village in the Occupied West Bank sits atop a strategic hill and is surrounded by a wall controlled by Israel. Israel says the wall is necessary due to security concerns, but the villagers say it is used take their lands.
Palestinian villagers trapped by "apartheid wall"
A Palestinian woman hangs her laundry outside her home close to Israel's barrier wall, in the West Bank village of Hizma, near Jerusalem, April 14, 2005. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

In the Occupied West Bank, it's often Jewish settlements that sit on top of strategic hilltops.

One exception is Hizma, a village of about 5,000 people, which is surrounded by a wall controlled by Israel.

The wall has cut off the village from 40 percent of its land, and another 20 percent was lost to nearby settlements.

Israel claims the wall is necessary to prevent terrorist attacks.

RECOMMENDED

But residents feel entrapped and say the "apartheid wall" is used for land grabs.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi visited Hizma to find out how people are coping.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions