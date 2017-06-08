Kellogg Co faced off with Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis in court on Thursday, with the cereal giant accusing the sportsman nicknamed "Special K" of using its intellectual property for commercial purposes.

The United States-listed firm wants to stop the 21-year-old from using its trademarked product name as a moniker in advertisements for tennis clothing, a spokeswoman said.

The matter had its first hearing in Federal Court of the city of Adelaide, Kokkinakis's hometown, on Thursday, according to court filings.

Kellogg's lawyer declined to comment, while Kokkinakis's lawyer did not respond to two calls requesting comment.

The tennis player's official Twitter account on Thursday published a crying laughter image with no words.