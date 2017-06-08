The number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen has risen to more than 100,000 since an outbreak began on April 27, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

The rapid spread of the disease through 19 of Yemen's 23 governorates highlighted a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen after two years of civil war that has disabled most health care facilities, according to the UN humanitarian office.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic tweeted:

"To date, 101,820 suspected cholera cases and 789 deaths have been reported in 19 governorates."

Yemen is in a devastating war between Iranian-backed Houthis and the Saudi-supported government, and less than half of the country's health facilities are functioning two years into the conflict.

"Epidemic of an unprecedented scale"

WHO has warned that the number of cases could hit 300,000, but the daily number of newly reported cases declined slightly in the week of June 5 to 3,432, compared with 3,651 in the previous seven-day period.

"Yemen is in the grip of a severe cholera epidemic of an unprecedented scale," the UN humanitarian office said.