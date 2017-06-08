Bill Cosby acknowledged to police more than a decade ago that he fondled Andrea Constand after giving her what he said were cold-and-allergy pills to help her relax, according to a statement introduced Thursday at the comedian's sexual-assault trial.

But Cosby also told police that Constand showed no ill effects from the one-and-a-half Benadryl tablets and never objected to his behaviour. The TV star said they had been romantic before.

Cosby, 79, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. He has said the sexual encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 was consensual.

The January 2005 interview with police was conducted at his lawyer's offices in New York about a year after the alleged assault.

Asked by police if he ever had sex with Constand, Cosby replied: "Never asleep or awake."

Went to bed

"I never intended to have sexual intercourse, like naked bodies, with Andrea. We are fully clothed. We are petting. I enjoyed it. And then I stopped, and I went up to bed," he said, according to the statement read to the jury.

Prosecutors decided against charging Cosby at the time, shutting down a police investigation after four weeks.

A sergeant testified Thursday that then-District Attorney Bruce Castor closed the probe hours after police met to review their next steps.