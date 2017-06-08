Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore has launched a website called TrumpiLeaks to allow whistleblowers to securely leak information about the US administration.

"Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny," the website launched on Tuesday reads.

"I know this is risky. I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe," Moore wrote in an open letter on the Huffington Post.

Make no mistake ― Donald J Trump has NO intention of leaving the White House until January 20, 2025. How old will you be in 2025? That's how long he plans to be your president. How much damage will have been done to the country and the world by then? And that is why we must act

Security of website questioned