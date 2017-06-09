When the British Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election in April, the opinion polls suggested her Conservative party would win a huge majority.

Two months on, the reality may be different. Ballots are still being counted, but all indications are that although the Conservatives will be the largest party, they might not have enough seats to govern on their own, as was the case following the 2015 election.

This election was meant to focus on Brexit. But the result could mean a hung parliament and days if not weeks of confusion.