WORLD
2 MIN READ
May's gamble to win stronger mandate turns into nightmare
Prime Minister Theresa May is now fighting to hold on to her job as British voters denied her the stronger mandate she had sought to lead the country into divorce talks with the European Union.
May's gamble to win stronger mandate turns into nightmare
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits to speak after retaining her seat at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

When the British Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election in April, the opinion polls suggested her Conservative party would win a huge majority.

Two months on, the reality may be different. Ballots are still being counted, but all indications are that although the Conservatives will be the largest party, they might not have enough seats to govern on their own, as was the case following the 2015 election.

This election was meant to focus on Brexit. But the result could mean a hung parliament and days if not weeks of confusion.

RECOMMENDED

And as for Theresa May, her political future looks very uncertain. She gambled, but didn't deliver, and that will be seen as a personal failure.

From London, TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions